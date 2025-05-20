Mumbai: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. She has worked in several hit films. However, her last film, Stree 2, became a big hit and she was widely praised for her performance. Apart from her, Rajkummar Rao, who played a pivotal role in the film, also received appreciation from all corners.

It is also said that she even hiked her fee from Rs 7 crore to Rs 17 crore.

Speculations have been rife for quite some time that Shraddha Kapoor would team up with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve for a high-concept thriller produced by Ekta Kapoor. While the project promised to be a thrilling and ambitious venture, reports are now surfacing online suggesting that Shraddha is no longer attached to this film.

Talks are said to have fizzled out after Shraddha and Ekta couldn’t agree on the financial terms. According to sources, Shraddha, fresh off the blockbuster success of Stree 2, was reportedly demanding an upfront fee of Rs 17 crore plus a share of the film’s profits.

Shraddha Kapoor dropped or not?

Addressing this buzz, the director urged fans not to believe any rumours without confirming or denying her exit from the project.

Although he didn’t directly comment on Shraddha’s reported exit, he urged the public not to trust the circulating rumours.

He shared a note on Instagram and X, stating, “Please don’t believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We’ll be making an official announcement at the right time. Thank you.”

Please don’t believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We’ll be making an official announcement at the right time. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ARxyRUYiqh — rahi anil barve (@BarveRahi) May 19, 2025

So, while there is no official confirmation on whether Shraddha Kapoor was removed from the film or chose to walk out, differences over remuneration appear to have played a key role in the development.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.