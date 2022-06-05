Run by students, news portal Jamia Times responds to Islamophobia

With the aim of responding to the growing Islamophobia in the country, students of Jamia Milia Islamia University have taken it upon themselves to bring out the voice of the downtrodden and oppressed Muslims in the country.

The Jamia Times, an online news portal, founded by 24-year-old Ahmed Khabeer in 2019, presents its audience with stories from marginalized and minorities section in India, particularly in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The website is primarily in Hindi and Urdu.

From the small town of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, The Jamia Times was born in an attempt to “reconstruct the meaning of journalism in the marginalized community of India.”

“Our traditional media majorly focuses on the privileged community and the news Indian minorities especially, Muslims always get sidelined. We try to give voices to the people from marginalized sections of India” Ahmed said.

Starting with Rs 15,000/, the portal now has a viewership of nearly 37,000 followers on Facebook, 645 followers on Twitter, and 2,224 followers on Instagram. The Jamia Times is run by two more people apart from Ahmed Khabeer – Zuhaib Ahamad Khan and Hamna Khan – all current students of mass media in Jamia Milla Islamia.

The portal is attempting to report on Muslim and Dalit atrocities committed all over the country. Though it’s a three-member team, they collect news from stringers and reporters who are likely to be aware of ground realities.