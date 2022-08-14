Run to commemorate 75 years of Independence

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th August 2022 10:24 pm IST
Run to commemorate 75 years of Independence
New Delhi: DHQ security troops under the Ministry of Defence take part in a 7.5 km run to commemorate 75 years of Independence, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: A monkey crosses a road as DHQ security troops under the Ministry of Defence take part in a 7.5 km run to commemorate 75 years of Independence, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: DHQ security troops under the Ministry of Defence take part in a 7.5 km run to commemorate 75 years of Independence, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: DHQ security troops under the Ministry of Defence take part in a 7.5 km run to commemorate 75 years of Independence, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button