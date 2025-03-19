Russia keen to invest in Telangana, delegation meets Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Russian officials have expressed interest in investing in Telangana. A delegation of Russian government representatives met with Telangana minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, at the Assembly Meeting Hall on Tuesday.

The minister explained the favourable conditions for establishing industries in Telangana.

He stated that the state government is committed to industrial development and is providing necessary incentives to industrialists.

“We are giving high priority to establishing Telangana as the ‘Global Capital of AI’ and are setting up an AI city in 200 acres,” said minister Sridhar Babu.

“Russian companies should take the initiative to invest in this project. We are ready to work with the Russian government. We will study the best practices implemented in Russia on public services,” he said.

Had a wonderful time interacting with the Russian delegation!



I extend my gratitude to Deputy Governor of Tomsk region Lyudmila Ogorodova, Deputy Chairman of Nizhny Novgorod region Dmitry Starostin, General Director Ramil Khismatullin, and President of Russian-Asian Business… pic.twitter.com/5P2eoBMRT0 — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) March 18, 2025

Russian government representatives Lyudmila Ogarodova, Dmitry Starostin, Ramil Khismatullin, Vera Pronkina, TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and TGIIC CEO Madhusudan were among those who participated in the meeting.