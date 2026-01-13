Russia launches another major attack on Ukraine’s power grid, killing 4

Four days earlier, Russia also sent hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles in a large-scale overnight attack.

Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 13th January 2026 5:08 pm IST
Russia's strikes in Ukraine kills four
Russia's strikes in Ukraine kills four (Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Kyiv: Russia launched a second major drone and missile bombardment of Ukraine in four days, officials said on Tuesday, January 13, aiming again at the power grid and apparently snubbing US-led peace efforts as the war approaches the four-year mark.

Russia fired almost 300 drones, 18 ballistic missiles and seven cruise missiles at eight regions overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media.

One strike in the northeastern Kharkiv region killed four people at a mail depot, and several hundred thousand households were without power in the Kyiv region, Zelenskyy said. The daytime temperature in the capital was -12 C (around 10 F). The streets were covered with ice, and the city rumbled with the noise from generators.

Firefighters tackle blazes in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions
Fires in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions
US condemns Russia’s ‘escalation’ of fighting

On Monday, the United States accused Russia of a “ dangerous and inexplicable escalation ” of the fighting, when the Trump administration is trying to advance peace negotiations.

Tammy Bruce, the US deputy ambassador to the United Nations, told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that Washington deplores “the staggering number of casualties” in the conflict and condemns Russia’s intensifying attacks on energy and other infrastructure.

Russia has sought to deny Ukrainian civilians heat and running water in the freezing winter months over the course of the war, hoping to wear down public resistance to Moscow’s full-scale invasion, which began on Feb. 24, 2022. Ukrainian officials describe the strategy as “weaponising winter.”

10 people wounded in Russian attack in Kharkiv region

In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the Russian attack also wounded 10 people, local authorities said.

In the southern city of Odesa, six people were wounded in the attack, said Oleh Kiper, the head of the regional military administration. The strikes damaged energy infrastructure, a hospital, a kindergarten, an educational facility and a number of residential buildings, he said.

Aftermath of the strikes in the Kharkiv region
Russian drone strikes on villages in the Kharkiv region led to suffering, fires, damaged homes & power cuts.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is counting on quicker deliveries of the agreed-upon air defence systems from the US and Europe, as well as new pledges of aid, to counter Russia’s latest onslaught.

11 Ukrainian drones shot down by Russia

Meanwhile, Russian air defences shot down 11 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said Tuesday. Seven were reportedly destroyed over Russia’s Rostov region, where Gov. Yuri Slyusar confirmed an attack on the coastal city of Taganrog.

Ukrainian officials have previously said that they have targeted Atlant Aero, a company in Taganrog that produces components for combat drones. The city also hosts the Beriev aircraft company.

