Russia says Ukraine attacked its airbase with US missiles

Moscow: Ukrainian forces launched a missile strike with Western high-precision weapons on the Taganrog military airfield in Russia’s Rostov region, the Russian Defence Ministry said Wednesday.

Six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles were used, the ministry noted, adding that two of them were shot down and the rest were deflected by Russian electronic warfare systems, Xinhua news agency reported.

Falling missile fragments caused casualties among the personnel, the ministry said.

“This attack by Western long-range weapons will not go unanswered, and appropriate measures will be taken,” it added.

In a major shift of policy on the Ukraine crisis, the US in November authorised Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russia’s territory. Russia has repeatedly called it an escalation of tension around the conflict.

