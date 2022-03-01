Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student killed in Kharkiv

New Delhi: An Indian student, Naveen SG was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,” it tweeted.

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family.

We convey our deepest condolences to the family.



We convey our deepest condolences to the family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” it said. He was a 4th year student hailing from Karnataka and was shot dead by Russian forces in front of a supermarket.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure, informed Bagchi. This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

Government sources on Monday said that the ‘Special Envoys’ including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations.

On February 24, the Prime Minister chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in New Delhi on the Ukraine crisis.

The union government has launched “Operation Ganga” to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

