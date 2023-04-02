Russian military blogger killed in St Petersburg blast

The cafe is located on the Universitetskaya Embankment in the historical city centre on the Neva River bank.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd April 2023 10:33 pm IST
St Petersburg: A military blogger, who used to report on the situation in Donbass region where the Russian and Ukrainian forces are currently fighting, was killed in an explosion in a cafe in St Petersburg on Sunday, reports said.

Blogger ‘Vladlen Tatarsky’ (real name Maksim Fomin), was killed in the incident at the ‘Street Bar’ cafe, while 15 others were injured, RT reported, citing RIA Novosti and TASS.

Tatarsky joined the Donbass militias back in 2014 in the wake of the Maidan coup in Kiev. He since become known in Russia as a blogger and a correspondent reporting on the situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. He also authored several books, RT reported.

