Russian missile strikes warehouse of Indian pharma firm in Ukraine, says Kyiv

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine," the Ukrainian embassy said.

New Delhi: A Russian missile struck a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in India said.

In a social media post, the mission alleged that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian businesses, destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.

“While claiming “special friendship” with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses - destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly,” it posted on X.

No further details are immediately available.

