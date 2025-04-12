Russian missile strikes warehouse of Indian pharma firm in Ukraine, says Kyiv

New Delhi: A Russian missile struck a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in India said.

In a social media post, the mission alleged that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian businesses, destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.

Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine.



While claiming "special friendship" with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses — destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.

No further details are immediately available.