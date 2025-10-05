Russian national drowns at Yarada Beach in Visakhapatnam

Lifeguards managed to rescue two foreigners, but the Russian national could not be saved, police said.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Veena Nair | Published: 5th October 2025 7:40 pm IST
Visakhapatnam: A 62-year-old Russian national drowned at Yarada Beach here on Sunday, said a police official.

According to police, the foreigner went to the beach along with his team when the incident occurred around 3 pm.

“A Russian national was swept away by a strong sea current and drowned at Yarada Beach in Vizag,” the official told PTI.

Three people were drowning at the same time. Lifeguards managed to rescue two foreigners, but the Russian national could not be saved, police said.

The official said that the group had arrived here in August.

The deceased was reportedly working in helicopter maintenance on ships, police added.

Meanwhile, the police are in the process of registering a case.

