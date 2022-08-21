Russian philosopher’s daughter killed in car explosion outside Moscow

The car exploded near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy in the Moscow region.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st August 2022 11:38 am IST
Darya Dugina

Moscow: Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, died in a car explosion outside Moscow when she was travelling home from an event.

According to Russia’s TASS news agency, the car exploded near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy in the Moscow region. The car caught fire, lost control and flew to the other side of the road on Saturday evening.

Darya Dugina, born in 1992, died on the spot, Xinhua news agency reported quoting TASS.

The car reportedly belonged to her father, a prominent philosopher and social activist.

Local law enforcement has started an investigation into the incident.

