Russian presidential poll: Set to secure 5th term, Putin delivers ‘victory speech’

Putin stressed that the 'only source of power in the country is the Russian people'.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 18th March 2024 7:35 am IST
'Amusing, absurd': Kremlin reacts to claims Putin uses body doubles, is ill
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a “victory speech” at his campaign headquarters in Moscow after preliminary results by the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) showed him securing his fifth term in office.

Speaking in front of his supporters, Putin stressed that the “only source of power in the country is the Russian people”, RT reported

“The vote of every citizen counts when it comes to charting the nation’s course,” he added.

MS Education Academy

According to the CEC, more than 50 per cent of the votes have been counted and Putin is leading the race with an estimated 87.3 per cent.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 18th March 2024 7:35 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button