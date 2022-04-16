Russians missiles hit airfield in Ukraine’s Oleksandriia

Kiev: A Russian missile has struck an airfield in Oleksandriia of Kirovohrad region in Ukraine, according to Serhii Kuzmenko, mayor of Oleksandriia.

Shedding light on the incident that happened on Friday, Kuzmenko said: “There was a missile strike on airfield infrastructure in the city of Oleksandriia at 10.26 p.m. (Ukraine local time) on April 15. Rescue operations are ongoing.”

Like many other regions in the war-torn country, the air-raid alerts in the Kirovohrad region lasted from 10.30 to 11.32 p.m. as per the local time and were heard again at night and in the morning, reported Ukrayinska Pravda.

Russian troops, which have been striking Ukrainian airports and airfields since the first day of the war, have damaged Hostomel near Kiev, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsya, Lviv, Starokonstantyniv (Khmelnytskyi region), Dnipro and Myrhorod (Poltava region) airfield, reported Ukrayinska Pravda.