Rythu Bandhu cash to be deposited by month end: Telangana agri min

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao said that Rythu Bandhu amounts would be deposited in the accounts of all farmers before the end of this month and emphasized that the government’s primary focus is the welfare of farmers.

He announced that the Rythu Bandhu scheme’s benefits have been transferred to the accounts of 29 lakh farmers with less than two acres of land, and steps are being taken to deposit the money for the remaining farmers.

“Despite financial challenges, the state government is committed to implementing the “Rythu Bharosa” scheme and ensuring that all promises to the farmers are fulfilled,” he said.

The Minister also stated that chief minister A Revanth Reddy is dedicated to implementing a loan waiver for farmers and that the government is actively working on policies to support the agricultural community.