Rythu DISCOM puts Telangana water rights at risk: Harish

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Irrigation minister and BRS Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao has demanded chief minister A Revanth Reddy immediately withdraw the proposed Rythu DISCOM, alleging that the move could adversely affect lift irrigation projects and jeopardise Telangana’s ability to fully utilise its share of Krishna and Godavari river waters.

In an open letter to the chief minister, Rao expressed concern over the government’s increasing reliance on solar power for the agricultural sector.

He argued that since solar energy is available only during limited daytime hours, linking irrigation operations to solar-based power supply could restrict the functioning of major lift irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram and Devadula.

Rao claimed that Government Order (GO) Ms No. 8, which provides for higher renewable energy allocation, could force irrigation pumping operations to depend on daytime power availability. Such a system, he said, would require frequent starting and stopping of heavy pumps and motors, potentially causing technical damage and reducing pumping efficiency.

The BRS leader alleged that the government ignored warnings issued by his party on April 7 regarding the operation and maintenance of lift irrigation infrastructure. As a result, he claimed, pumps and motors at key projects have suffered damage, highlighting what he described as administrative negligence.

‘Reduction in pumping capacity would impact Telangana’s share in Krishna, Godavari’

According to Rao, any reduction in pumping capacity would directly impact Telangana’s ability to utilise its allocated share of Krishna and Godavari waters. He warned that inadequate water utilisation could affect agriculture, drinking water supply, groundwater recharge, industries, fisheries and power generation.

Congress Government’s negligence has pushed Telangana’s water rights into a serious crisis.



In an open letter to CM Revanth Reddy, @BRSparty highlighted how the government ignored BRS warnings issued on 07-04-2026 regarding the maintenance of lift irrigation pumps. The… pic.twitter.com/Py8TYhZ36K — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) June 5, 2026

Highlighting water usage data, Rao alleged that Telangana’s share of Krishna river water utilisation has declined sharply under the Congress government. He claimed that while Andhra Pradesh utilised nearly 75 percent of available waters during 2025-26, Telangana’s usage fell to about 25 percent, despite adequate water availability.

Demands by Harish Rao

Harish Rao demanded that the government withdraw the Rythu DISCOM proposal, provide uninterrupted 24-hour quality power supply to lift irrigation projects during the pumping season, allocate sufficient funds for the maintenance of Kaleshwaram and Devadula projects, and take immediate steps to safeguard Telangana’s water rights.