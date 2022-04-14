S. Korean photographer booked for entering Ukraine without permission

Seoul: A 40-year-old photographer has been booked for police investigation on charges of entering Ukraine without government permission, officials said on Thursday.

The man entered the war-stricken country via Poland in early March to photograph the war between Ukraine and Russia, and stayed there for about two weeks before returning home.

Upon a complaint filed by the Foreign Ministry, the Gyeonggi Bukbu provincial police Agency booked the man for investigation on charges of breaching the Passport Act, Yonhap news agency reported.

Since mid-February, South Korea has prohibited its citizens from travelling to the country without authorisation from the government.