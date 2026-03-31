Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim is widely known for her relatable content and strong social media presence. Over the years, she has built a loyal fanbase by sharing glimpses of her daily life. However, she is now trending on Google, not for her vlogs, but for the sudden shutdown of her restaurant Khushamdeed.

Why did Saba Ibrahim shut down Khushamdeed?

Saba, along with her husband Khalid Niaz, recently announced in her latest YouTube vlog that their restaurant will remain temporarily closed for around 15 to 20 days.

She explained that the decision was taken due to multiple challenges, including a shortage of LPG and gas cylinders, issues with rats, hygiene concerns, and the need for renovation and interior improvements.

The couple shared that it was not an easy decision, but they chose to pause operations to ensure better food quality and maintain proper hygiene standards once the restaurant reopens.

Saba Ibrahim’s net worth in 2026

As Saba continues to trend, many are also curious about her financial journey. According to available online data, her estimated net worth is over Rs 17 crore. Her main sources of income include her restaurant Khushamdeed, YouTube ad revenue, and brand endorsements.

Monthly earnings

Saba Ibrahim, who runs the popular YouTube channel “Saba Ki Jahaan,” has over 3.7 million subscribers. She is considered one of the highest-earning female YouTubers in India, reportedly earning around Rs 5–7 lakh per month through her vlogs and advertisements.

Some online discussions also suggest that her YouTube income could go beyond Rs 10 lakh per month based on views and engagement, although there is no official confirmation on this.

Personal life

On the personal front, Saba got married to Khalid Niaz in November 2023 in Maudha, Uttar Pradesh. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Haider, in May 2025.

Despite the temporary setback with her restaurant, Saba Ibrahim continues to remain a popular digital creator, and fans are now waiting to see Khushamdeed reopen with improvements.