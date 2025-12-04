Sabarimala gold loss: HC denies anticipatory bail to former TDB officer

The detailed order of the court is not yet available.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th December 2025 12:29 pm IST
POCSO court sentences Kerala couple to 180 years imprisonment
Representative Image

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a former TDB administrative officer who is an accused in the cases related to alleged irregularities in gold plating of artefacts in the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

Justice A Badharudeen declined to grant the relief to S Sreekumar, who has denied the allegations against him.

The detailed order of the court is not yet available.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Sreekumar served as the administrative officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in 2019 when the alleged irregularities had occurred.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the court is probing the cases involving gold lost from the gold-cladded plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames.

So far, the SIT has arrested six persons, including prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and former TDB presidents N Vasu and A Padmakumar, in the two cases.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th December 2025 12:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button