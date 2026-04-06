Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan stole the spotlight at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 with his bold and witty remarks on Bollywood’s reaction to Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His statements quickly went viral, sparking debate across social media.

While hosting the event alongside Alia Bhatt and Sunil Grover, Zakir took a direct dig at the film industry’s “public love” for the blockbuster. He said, “Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal dein, kitni hi Stories daal dein, kitne hi interview mein aap bol dein my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ki Dhurandhar se sabki jalti toh hai (No matter how many congratulatory posts you put up, no matter how many Stories you share, no matter how often you say in interviews that it’s your favourite film – the truth is, everyone is jealous of Dhurandhar).”

Zakir Khan at Screen Awards naming and shaming Bollywood for DHURANDHAR.



This is the power of Real Cinema 🔥🔥#Dhurandhar #DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/hYIl8I3Awp — Junior Ranveer (@itsSmitBhatt) April 5, 2026

Adding another punchline, he joked, “Bomb film mein phootein Lyari mein, par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein (Bombs may have gone off in Lyari, but the smoke is rising all the way from Bandra to Juhu).”

Massive Success of ‘Dhurandhar’

Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the Dhurandhar franchise has turned into a record-breaking success.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, has crossed Rs. 1000 crore net in India, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve this milestone. Globally, it has earned over Rs. 1500 crore and continues to dominate the box office even after 18 days.

The film has also become a social media phenomenon, with fans actively sharing memes, theories, and reactions.

Bollywood’s Reaction and Online Buzz

Zakir’s comments echoed what many fans have been discussing online. Initially, several Bollywood celebrities were slow to react to the film’s success, while stars from the South Indian film industry praised it early.

Later, names like Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal appreciated the film, but Zakir’s joke hinted that some of this praise might not be entirely genuine.

Videos of Zakir Khan’s act quickly spread online. Some viewers praised him for being honest, while others felt the joke was too bold.