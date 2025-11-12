Sachin Sawant appointed as secretary in charge for Telangana

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Sachin Sawant as the secretary-in-charge of the Telangana State Congress Committee.

Reacting to the development, Swant stated on his official X handle, “Deeply humbled and grateful to UPA Chairperson hon’ble Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, hon’ble Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji (@kharge), Hon’ble Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Shri @RahulGandhi ji, and hon’ble AICC GS (Org.) Shri K.C. Venugopal ji (@kcvenugopalmp) and AiCC In-charge Telangana Smt.Meenakshi Natrajan ji for entrusting me with the responsibility as AICC Secretary In-charge, Telangana.”

“I pledge to work with utmost dedication to strengthen the Congress organisation and carry forward our shared vision for Telangana and the nation,” he added.

According to a statement issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday, nine new secretaries have been appointed, and the responsibilities of five existing secretaries have been reorganised with immediate effect.

Alongside Sawant, other newly appointed secretaries are Srinivas BV (Gujarat), TN Prathapan (Puducherry and Lakshadweep), Sanjana Jatav (Madhya Pradesh), Rehana Rayaz Chisti (Maharashtra), Hina Kaware (Punjab), Suraj Thakur (Punjab), Jetti Kusum Kumar (Odisha), and Nivedith Alva (Tamil Nadu).

Among the existing secretaries, Usha Naidu has been reassigned to Madhya Pradesh, Bhoopendra Marawi to Jharkhand, Devendra Yadav to Gujarat, Pargat Singh to Jammu and Kashmir, and Manoj Yadav to Uttarakhand.

The changes come ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal.