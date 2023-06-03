Sachin Tendulkar car collection 2023: Rs 4cr Lamborghini added

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has added the Lamborghini Urus S to his impressive collection of luxury vehicles. This latest acquisition solidifies Sachin’s monopoly on opulent automobiles. The Urus S epitomises elegance and power in a unique blend, with a staggering price tag of Rs. 4.18 crore.

Sachin is well-known for his impeccable taste in high-end vehicles, and his collection continues to grow with each exceptional addition. With its striking design, exceptional performance, and unparalleled luxury, the Lamborghini Urus S is sure to turn heads. As Sachin expands his collection of exquisite automobiles, it becomes the epitome of his remarkable achievements and love for the finer things in life.

Sachin Tendulkar Car Collection 2023

Maruti 800

BMW i8

BMW M6 Gran Coupe

Ferrari 360 Modena

BMW M5 30 Jahre Edition

BMW X5 M

Porsche 911 Turbo S

BMW 5 Series, 7 Series

Nissan GT-R Egoist edition



