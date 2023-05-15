Sachin Tendulkar makes strategic investment in AZAD Engineering

Hyderabad: AZAD Engineering, a leading provider of engineering and technology solutions, on Monday announced that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has made an undisclosed strategic investment in the company.

Hyderabad-based AZAD Engineering is an engineering and technology solutions provider for global OEMs in the Clean Energy, Aerospace, Defence, Oil & Gas and SPS Industries.

Also Read Foundation for Foxconn’s manufacturing unit laid near Hyderabad

This strategic investment from Sachin Tendulkar allows AZAD Engineering to further strengthen its commitment to contribute to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government of India, said the company.

Rakesh Chopdar, Founder & Managing Director of AZAD Engineering, stated that they are honoured to have Sachin Tendulkar as an investor. “As a company committed to promoting highly complex manufacturing and self-reliance, AZAD will focus our vision and create more growth & innovation opportunities for India,” he said

Over the past decade, AZAD Engineering has experienced remarkable growth with state-of-the-art facilities, process engineering mastery, unparalleled supply chain efficiency, and infrastructure that surpasses industry standards to meet the demands of its OEM clients.

The company works with marquee global clients like Boeing, GE, Mitsubishi, Siemens Energy, Honeywell, Eaton, GE Aerospace, Baker Hughes, and domestic giants like HAL, Godrej, TATA, Mahindra Aerospace among others.

The company has qualified for manufacturing over 1,500 unique parts and exports to more than 20 countries. Its two new cutting-edge manufacturing plants are coming up, each ten times larger than its current facilities.