Sadakat Khan, first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Endemol India's official Instagram handle hinted at the forthcoming season by inviting fans to suggest celebrities they'd like to see in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2024 1:14 pm IST
Sadakat Khan, first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3?
Salman Khan, Sadakat Khan and Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Mumbai: Amid the growing excitement surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 3, the makers have sparked anticipation by teasing updates about the upcoming season.

Endemol India’s official Instagram handle on Monday night hinted at the forthcoming season by inviting fans to suggest celebrities they’d like to see in the Bigg Boss house. The post urged followers to comment with their desired contestants, teasing, “Ready for the Entertainment & Drama? Comment below who YOU want to see SLAYINGG in the next season of #biggbossotts3.”

With the show’s official confirmation, all eyes are now on which celebrities will be gracing the Bigg Boss OTT 3 stage. While nothing has been confirmed, rumors are already swirling about the first contestant.

MS Education Academy

Bigg Boss OTT 3 First Contestant

Fans have flooded the aforementioned Instagram post with requests, particularly requesting for Sadakat Khan’s inclusion as a contestant. Within hours, speculation began circulating online about Sadakat potentially being the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, there is no official confirmation about it yet.

Who is Sadakat Khan?

Sadakat Khan is Munawar Faruqui’s close friend and he is also a digital creator who boasts a substantial following on Instagram, with 300K followers.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Premiere Date

It is being said that Bigg Boss OTT 3 could premiere on May 15, 2024. However, the makers have yet to make an official announcement regarding the launch date.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2024 1:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button