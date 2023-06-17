Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Jammu: Sadhus from across the country have started flocking to the winter capital Jammu to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage which is scheduled to start in the Valley next month.

Over 200 Sadhus, including women, have arrived at their traditional Ram Mandir base camp in the old city’s Purani Mandi area and are upbeat to offer their prayers at the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, housing the naturally formed ice-Shivling.

The 62-day long pilgrimage will commence on July 1 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

The first batch of pilgrims, including a group of Sadhus, is leaving for the Yatra from Jammu on June 30.

“I am performing the Yatra for the first time and waiting eagerly to reach Kashmir, the name of which fills our chest with pride as Kashmir to Kanyakumari is India,” a 58-year-old sadhu from Andhra Pradesh, Vasudevanand Sarawari, told PTI.

The sadhu reached the Ram Temple after conducting Char Dham’, a pilgrimage of four holy places — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath — by foot.

“I am thankful to my Lord for giving me an opportunity to seek his blessings by joining the Amarnath pilgrimage this year. One should perform the Yatra at least once in the lifetime,” he said amid chants of “Bham Bham Bhole” and “Har Har Mahadev” from his fellow sadhus, staying in small groups inside a large hall at the temple complex, in praise of Lord Shiva.

Also Read Arrangements reviewed for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Authorities have beefed up security across Jammu and Kashmir in view of the Yatra from Lakhanpur the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab to the cave shrine including various base camps enroute for a peaceful pilgrimage.

“I am satisfied with all the arrangements. I paid my obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine after reaching here some days back. Jammu and Kashmir is an abode of holy places and we, in Andhra Pradesh, have high esteem for the region,” he said.

Purnima, a resident of Assam, said she has been religiously visiting the cave shrine every year for over the past 13 years, barring one year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When I was seven-year-old, I was not able to speak or walk and my mother took a pledge to undertake Amarnath Yatra till I am cured. She used to take me to the shrine on her back and after 10 years of pilgrimage, I regained the strength to walk and speak as well,” she said, expressing her excitement to embark on the Yatra once again.

Kanchan Chohan, a Sadhvi from Indore, said she had renounced the worldly life and is looking for peace. “This is my first yatra and I will come again and again till my last breath.”

Radey Sham Maharaj, the priest at the temple said, so far 207 Sadhus and Sadhvis have reached the Ram Temple for the Yatra.

“Like yesteryears, all arrangements for the devotees for their lodging and boarding at the temple have the capacity to accommodate over 2,000 Sadhus,” he said.

“Besides food and shelter, medical facilities and proper sanitation will be ensured in active coordination with the district administration so that there is no inconvenience to the sadhus,” the priest said.

He said coolers and air conditioners are available in good numbers to help the sadhus to beat the heat.

“The registration counter will be opened (by the authorities) on June 30 to facilitate the sadhus,” he said.

Many of the sadhus have already conducted the Yatra many times and said they will pray for everlasting peace while paying obeisance at the shrine.