Sadhvi incites sexual violence against Muslim women at Chhattisgarh dharm sansad

A video from the Dharma Sansad in Chattisgarh has surfaced on social media, where a Hindutva leader, a sadhvi, can be seen making objectionable remarks against Muslim women.

The Sadhvi calls upon the Hindu youth to step up action against inter-faith marriages between Hindus and Muslims. She directs the youth to create fear among Muslim men to stay away from Hindu girls.

“If any Muslim man laid their eyes on a Hindu girl from today onwards, their women will give birth to Hindu children, without a nikah or pheras,” threatens the Sadhvi, openly inciting sexual violence against Muslim women.

The Sadhvi further instructs the youth to keep track of Hindu women to ensure that they do not fall for Muslim men. “If a Hindu girl runs away with Muslim youth, go after her, bring her back. Thrash the girl and her parents and question them,” she says.

The video of the Sadhvi that has surfaced on Twitter is from the ‘dharam sansad’ held in Raipur on December 26, the same event where Maharaj Kalicharan had made objectionable comments against Mahatma Gandhi, following which he was arrested.

Kalicharan was the only accused arrested in the Chattisgarh Dharma Sansad event but only on sedition charges for using derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi.