SAFF Championship 2023: Ind vs Pak

Bengaluru: Indian and Pakistan players vie for the ball during the match against Pakistan at SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri reacts after winning the match against Pakistan at SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Indian captain Sunil Chhetri with teammates celebrates after scoring a goal in the match against Pakistan at SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Players of the Indian national football team during a practice session before their match against Pakistan during SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Players of the Indian national football team during a practice session before their match against Pakistan during SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)