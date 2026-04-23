Sagara welfare, education take centre stage at Bhagiratha Jayanti

Hyderabad: The Backward Classes Welfare Department on Thursday, April 23, organised the Sri Sagara Bhagiratha Maharshi Jayanti Celebrations-2026, with ministers and community leaders participating in the event.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari paid floral tributes to Maharshi Bhagiratha and inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Among those present were MP Eatala Rajender, BC Association leader Jajula Srinivas Goud, BC Welfare Department Secretary Balamayadevi, and BC Corporation Managing Director Mallayya Battu, along with members of the Sagara community.

Addressing the gathering, Ponnam Prabhakar extended greetings to the community and called for a shift from demands to measurable progress. He said sustained “Bhagiratha efforts” were essential for achieving long-term success and development.

Push for education, reservations

The minister said the government is working towards implementing 42 per cent reservations for weaker sections, adding that a caste survey has already been conducted and key data on population and economic conditions has been made publicly available.

He also stressed the importance of higher education, urging youth from the Sagara community to pursue advanced studies to achieve economic growth and social mobility.

Prabhakar directed officials to convene a meeting to address issues concerning the community and assured continued political and administrative support. He added that elected representatives from the community, including sarpanchs and municipal chairpersons, would be backed in resolving local concerns.