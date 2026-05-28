Sai Pallavi shares a peek into her ‘beautiful’ family time in Spring

Mumbai: Southern star Sai Pallavi shared a heartwarming glimpse into her springtime family moments and calling the season “beautiful” because of their presence in her life.

Pallavi shared a reel video featuring all the fun time she spent with her parents, grandparents, and her sister.

For the caption, she wrote: “My Delilah! Spring is when you’re here. Thank you for making our lives beautiful.”

Pallavi also added the song Plain White T’s iconic 2005 track Hey There Delilah, which was nominated at the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008 for Song of the Year, as the background score for her video montage.

Pallavi started her acting journey with uncredited roles and dance show appearances. However, she gained the spotlight with the 2015 Malayalam film Premam.

Pallavi has starred in the films Kali, Middle Class Abbayi, Maari 2, Paava Kadhaigal, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, Gargi, Amaran and Thandel. Her song “Rowdy Baby” is the first South Indian video song to reach one billion views on YouTube.

She was last seen in the Hindi film Ek Din, a romantic drama film directed by Sunil Pandey. It also stars Junaid Khan in the lead roles. It is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day.

As per the synopsis, a wish-granting bell gives the reserved and lovestruck Rohan a single precious day to be with his beloved Meera.

She will next be seen in the upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The run-time of the asset is heavily dominated by CGI, done extremely tastefully by Prime Focus and Academy Award-winning DNEG, the latter scoring the Oscar for Best VFX for ‘Dune’.

The film features a galaxy of stars with Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram, and Yash essaying Raavan, and actress Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita.

Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan will play Jatayu and Lara Dutt will be seen as Kaikeyi.

Two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are joining forces for the film.

‘Ramayana’ is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tentpoles produced to date.

The film also features Hollywood’s top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons.

‘Ramayana’ is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.