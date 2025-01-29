Sai Pallavi’s salary increased: What’s her fee now?

Hyderabad: Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses in South Indian cinema. After her success in Amaran with Sivakarthikeyan, she is now getting ready for Thandel release. with Naga Chaitanya.

Sai Pallavi’s reumenration for Thandel

Reports say Sai Pallavi is charging Rs. 5 crore for Thandel, a big jump from her Rs. 3 crore fee for Amaran. This shows her growing popularity and ability to bring audiences to theaters. Unlike many actresses, she picks movies based on strong roles instead of just commercial success.

Sai Pallavi is known for her natural beauty and avoids heavy makeup in films. She chooses strong characters over glamorous roles, making her stand out. Directors and fans love her for this approach.

She recently visited her old school and gave a heartfelt speech about how it shaped her love for dance. This showed her humble nature and connection to her roots.

Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is based on real-life fishermen who drift into Pakistani waters. The movie, produced by Geetha Arts, is a mix of love, survival, and patriotism. Its music is already popular.

Apart from Thandel, she will play Goddess Sita in Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravan. This big project has already excited fans.