Saidabad residents seek justice for slain Hyderabad auto driver

Hyderabad: Days after the murder of an auto driver in Saidabad’s Singareni Colony, residents held a rally on Friday, August 14, seeking justice for the victim.

Residents held large banners with pictures of the victim, Amir, and raised slogans such as “Saidabad police down down” and “We want justice”.

On August 4, Amir was hacked to death in full public view in Singareni Colony, allegedly over a financial dispute. The deceased, Amir, was rushed to Osmania General Hospital but was declared dead. The accused has been identified as Enderawat Suman, Ameer’s neighbour, also an auto driver.

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On August 6, 21-year-old Suman was arrested by the Saidabad police. Police said their investigation revealed that Suman held a grudge against the deceased, Mohammed Fasi Amir, over personal issues.

On August 4, Suman allegedly attacked Amir with a knife before fleeing the scene in his autorickshaw. He later threw the knife into Saroornagar Lake.

The police seized Suman’s mobile phone and autorickshaw and recovered the knife from the lake. He was booked and arrested for murder under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).