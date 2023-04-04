Saif Ali Khan refuses to work with Jr NTR, here’s why

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has always been known to pick unconventional roles and is known for his versatility as an actor. He has reportedly turned down an offer to star in the upcoming big-budget Telugu film NTR 30, which features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. He was approached to play antagonist in the movie.

While the exact reason behind Saif rejected this offer is unknown, it is possible that he might have felt that the role offered to him did not align with his vision. Alternatively, it could be a simple case of scheduling conflicts, with the actor having prior commitments that prevent him from taking up the project.

Whatever the reason may be, it is clear that Saif Ali Khan’s presence in NTR 30 would have added to the star power of the already much-anticipated film.

Speaking more NTR 30, the movie is being directed by Koratala Siva and is set to go on floors soon. It marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Tollywood.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, has pan-India movie Adipurush which stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles.