Saif Ali Khan’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan steals attention

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan are finally back in the same headline, and for every Bollywood fan who still remembers the magic of Kal Ho Naa Ho, this reunion already has nostalgia doing half the promotion.

But this time, it is not Shah Rukh and Saif sharing screen space. SRK is backing Saif’s upcoming Netflix film Kartavya through Red Chillies Entertainment, and Saif has now revealed the private conversation that made him come on board.

At the trailer launch of Kartavya in Mumbai, Saif shared that Shah Rukh personally told him there was a “lovely script” he wanted him to hear and read. From there, Saif went through the process, met the director, and once the film was complete, SRK told him he was very happy with how it had turned out. Simple, graceful and very Shah Rukh.

Saif, who plays a cop in the crime thriller, also praised Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan as producers. He said they gave the team complete room to make the film and did not hover around the set, because their presence could have been overwhelming. Now that is one way of producing a film without making the set feel like a superstar darbar.

What makes this interesting is that Saif still felt Shah Rukh’s sensibility in the film, even without SRK being physically present on set. That is probably the biggest compliment for a producer, letting the director breathe while still making sure the film carries your creative stamp.

Earlier, Saif had described his character Pawan as a man caught between what is right, what is expected of him, and what he must protect. So clearly, Kartavya is not being sold as a regular cop thriller where the hero just walks in, breaks a few bones and walks out. It seems to be going for moral conflict, pressure and choices that come with a cost.

Directed by Pulkit, Kartavya also stars Rasika Dugal, Zakir Hussain, Sanjay Mishra and Manish Chaudhari. The film will stream on Netflix from May 15.