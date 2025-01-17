Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case: FIRST glimpse of the attacker OUT

Mumbai: The entire film industry was left shocked after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery. A CCTV footage has been doing rounds on social media where the attacker is caught running away from the staircase following the incident.

The attacker was captured on the staircase of the sixth floor in the CCTV footage after the incident on the 12th floor. The incident took place at 2:15 am on 16th January 2025 when the burglar allegedly entered the actor’s Bandra home through his younger son Jeh’s room. As he attacked their house help, Saif Ali Khan was woken up by the commotion. Saif Ali Khan suffered 6 wounds during the defense, out of which 2 were close to the spine.

VIDEO | Attack on Saif Ali Khan: CCTV footage shows the alleged attacker fleeing the building through staircase.



(Source: Third Party)#SaifAliKhanInjured pic.twitter.com/VHpAenxFdu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2025

Saif Ali Khan even had to undergo surgery at the Lilavati hospital. Doctor Nitin Dange, who was part of the surgery stated, “Saif Ali Khan was admitted in at 2:00 am. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well”.

Sanjay Dutt, Malaika, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan also visited the actor at the Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan was taken to the Lilavati Hospital by a member of his domestic staff, contrary to the previous reports that claimed that his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan took him to the hospital. A source was quoted saying, “Neither Ibrahim nor Taimur. House help took the actor to hospital in an auto-rickshaw”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members were also at home when the incident took place. Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case.