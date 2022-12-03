Saif, SRK, Kareena: Actors & their royal photos from Jeddah

Mumbai: The star-studded Red Sea International Film Festival is hosting several Bollywood celebrities this year. The 2022 edition kick-started on December 1 and will pull its curtains on December 10 with the grand closing ceremony. Several photos and videos of our favorite B-towners in glamourous avatars have been taking the internet by storm.

The ongoing film fest saw many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman, and a few others who made heads turn on the opening day of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

Evergreen Best On Screen Jodi Melting Our Hearts With Their Undeniable Chemistry Recreating Raj & Simran from #DDLJ

The second day of the event was no less when it comes to glitz and glamour. Pataudi couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were highlighted yesterday as they left no stone unturned to ooze royal vibes in Sabyasachi outfits. Sonam Kapoor was also spotted on day 2 of the Red Sea International Film Festival stepping her fashion foot forward.

Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to attend the festival in the upcoming days.

The Red Sea International Film Festival was first launched in 2019 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The festival mainly focuses on new storytelling trends as well as emerging talents from across the world.