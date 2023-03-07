Saif to Aamir: List of top celebrities who got married secretly

Mumbai: TV actor Vivian Dsena is making headlines in the sub-continent after he married his girlfriend Nouran Aly in an intimate affair in Egypt. The news of the actor’s marriage came as a surprise to his fans. Reportedly, Nouran is an Egyptian journalist. The reports also revealed that the couple got hitched a year ago.

In past, a number of high-profile stars have tied the knot in secret, without any prior announcement or fanfare. Several celebrities have managed to keep their nuptials private and away from the limelight. Here’s a look at some of the top celebrities who got married secretly, surprising their fans and media alike.

1. Swara Bhasker – Fahad Ahmad

Often seen criticising government policies and trying to address various social issues, actress Swara Bhasker recently got married to a political activist and SP leader Fahad Ahmad. The duo married in a court under the Special Marriage Act. The actress revealed her marriage on social media and it came as a shocker to various people. Swara mentioned that she is officially the wife of the youth political leader now.

Image Source: Twitter

2. Devoleena Bhattacharjee – Shahnawaz Sheikh

Popular TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh last year. The actress confirmed her wedding by posting her marriage pictures on her Instagram. The couple married in a courtroom, followed by a private celebration amid family members and friends.

Image Source: Instagram

3. Amrita Rao – RJ Anmol

Amrita Rao revealed that she had married Anmol in 2014, while the couple announced it in 2016. She said that she was worried about getting married early and therefore, they chose the secret path and got married in the presence of just family members.

Image Source: Instagram

3. Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan

The ‘Rang De Basanti’ star Kunal Kapoor got married to Amitabh Bachchan’s niece Naina Bachchan at a secret ceremony in 2015. The couple married in the presence of their families only. Fans were expecting a grand ceremony but the duo decided to tie the knot in a very intimate affair.

Image Source: Instagram

4. John Abraham – Priya Runchal

Pathaan actor John Abraham got married to Priya Runchal in 2013. He tied the knot in an intimate affair and then informed his fans about his marriage on the internet by sharing the name of his wife in a New Year wish of 2014 leaving the industry shocked.

He wrote, “Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham.” Fans of the actor flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

5. Maanayata – Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood‘s Baba got married to Maanayata in 2008 secretly according to the Hindu rituals. The couple has two children- Iqra and Shahraan.

6. Rani Mukherji – Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji got married secretly in a hush-hush ceremony to Aditya Chopra. The marriage ceremony of the couple was attended by close friends and family members only. The news of the marriage of the couple was considered the most shocking news in 2014 as both are top prominent personalities of Bollywood.

7. Surveen – Akshay Thakker

Creature 3D actress Surveen Chawla broke the news of her marriage on social media. She got married to her long-time boyfriend Akshay Thakker in the year 2015 in Italy.

Image Source: Instagram

8. Sridevi – Boney Kapoor

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in 1996 in a temple. Boney Kapoor was already married to Mona Kapoor. He has two kids with his first wife Mona Kapoor. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi had two daughters – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Mona Kapoor is Arjun Kapoor’s mother.

9. Reena Dutta – Aamir Khan

Superstar Amir Khan got married twice. He married Reena Dutta in 1986 but the couple broke the news after a few years. Aamir revealed in an old interview that he married Reena years before it was revealed. He also said that only five people were aware of his marriage with Reena Dutta. The couple were married for 16 years and got divorced in 2002. They have two kids together- Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

10. Amrita Singh – Saif Ali Khan

The duo dated for only three months and then decided to get hitched. As Amrita was Hindu and there was an age difference of around 12 years between the two, the family members of the couple denied their relationship. The couple then got married secretly and have two kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. They got divorced, and Saif Ali Khan is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan.