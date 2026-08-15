Saif’s sister Saba reveals Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi has opened up about her religious beliefs and revealed how her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, raised the Pataudi children after embracing Islam.

During a conversation with the YouTube channel Big Bollywood Buffs, Saba shared that she identifies as a Muslim and feels deeply connected to her faith.

“For me, I would say my religion is Islam, and I do connect with it. And I’m spiritual because, if I were to think of a God, I would probably say Allah,” she said.

Saba clarified that following one faith does not mean disrespecting other religions. She then spoke about her parents’ interfaith marriage and said Sharmila converted to Islam after marrying legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

“When Amma and Abba got married, Amma, in fact, did convert to Islam and did guide us in Islam, perhaps so that we wouldn’t be confused and would have some sort of grounding,” Saba revealed.

She further claimed that Hinduism was not actively practised in their household while the siblings were growing up. “There was no temple, there was no Hindu religion that we practised,” she added.

Sharmila Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. The couple welcomed three children, Saif Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha entered the entertainment industry, Saba largely stayed away from films and pursued jewellery designing.

Saba’s revelation has now grabbed attention online, offering a rare glimpse into the faith and upbringing of one of Bollywood’s most prominent families.