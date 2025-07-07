Saira Banu honors Dilip Kumar’s legacy with emotional post on his death anniversary

Mumbai: On the death anniversary of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu shared a deeply moving note, reflecting on the everlasting bond she continues to share with him.

Calling him the “guiding star for generations”, Saira described her late husband as more than just a legendary actor. She highlighted how he touched the lives of political greats like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Narasimha Rao, while also being deeply loved by the common man. On Monday, Saira Banu shared a heartfelt video featuring photos of Dilip Kumar from his iconic films and younger days.

For the caption, she wrote, “The dearth of Sahib could never go… and yet, I am still with him One in thought, in mind, in life. In this lifetime, and in the next, my soul has learnt to walk beside him even in his absence. Each year, this day finds me cradling Sahib’s memories like delicate blossoms. His admirers, well-wishers, friends and family they never forget.”

“Their messages of love and remembrance arrive like prayers, wrapped in warmth. And I read each one with a heart full of gratitude, knowing that the world still holds space for the man Sahib was and forever will be.”

The veteran actress added, “You see, Sahib wasn’t just my life’s greatest joy He was an entire era. An inspiration across six generations of actors and the guiding star for those yet to come. He was the finest companion to great statesmen Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Sahab, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sahab, Narasimha Rao Sahab and counted among his dearest friends some of the sharpest minds lawyers, economists, industrialists but never once was he removed from the common man’s soul.”

“He adored sports played cricket and football like he’d been born on the fieldand often said, “If not destiny, I would have been a national-level sportsman.” But destiny had its own plans and gave the world the greatest actor of all time instead. Behind the icon, though, was a tender, charming, witty man.

Sharing glimpses of his playful and tender nature, Saira recalled one particular evening when Dilip Sahib quietly slipped away from a gathering at home, leaving behind a simple, affectionate note: “Feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty?… Yours 100%.” It’s in these everyday moments, she said, that his love, wit, and unforgettable presence live on.

Saira Banu concluded the note writing, “He made the ordinary moments eternal. And through every jest, every note, every glance he left behind something rare: Love that lingers. Dilip Sahib is forever. Beyond time. Beyond life. May Allah continue to keep him wrapped in His noor and mercy. Aameen.”

Dilip Kumar, known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Hindi cinema, passed away on July 7, 2021.