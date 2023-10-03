Saira Banu on engagement with Dilip Kumar: ‘We had never been…’

Taking to Instagram, Saira shared throwback photos with her Dilip Sahib

Mumbai: Veteran actress Saira Banu on Monday shared a personal anecdote about her engagement day with Dilip Kumar, recalling how her dream of becoming Sahib’s wife stepped onto the threshold of coming true.

Saira reminisced about the unforgettable day of October 2 marking the beginning of a beautiful journey.

Taking to Instagram, Saira shared throwback photos with her Dilip Sahib. She penned a note, which read as: “This date is dearest to my heart because on 23rd August, 1966 Dilip Sahib walked into my House and my Heart to wish me for my Birthday and wonder of wonders!”

“The very next week, Sahib sought my hand in marriage from my grandmother Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan’s approval. Consequently, on this day October 2nd, we had a quiet family ceremony where Dilip Sahib and I exchanged engagement rings and my dream of becoming Dilip Sahib’s wife stepped onto the threshold of coming true,” she shared.

Saira further said: “To the entire world, this was a bolt from the blue because nobody had ever imagined this possibility since we had never worked together and had never been propelled as an ‘Ideal Couple’ by the imaginative media and so this news created a storm worldwide.”

“This happening has beautiful sentimental parts to narrate as well as hilariously funny incidents that ensued which I shall write about later,” added Saira.

The couple got married on October 11, 1966.

