Saira Banu’s New Year wish: May it bring a lot of joy, good health and happiness

Mumbai: Veteran actress Saira Banu greeted her fans with warm wishes for the New Year on Friday.

Saira took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and a video from her beautiful balcony.

In the clip, the veteran actress is heard saying: “Wishing all of you a very, very happy 2026. May it bring a lot of joy, good health and happiness to each one of you. Happy New Year!”

She captioned the post: “Happy New Year, everyone. God bless”.

On her late husband Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary last month, Saira Banu shared that he ‘continues to inspire youth’ even after his passing.

“For generations, artists have walked in your light. They still seek in you not just craft but purity of purpose.”

She added, “For the audience, your films were like returning to festivals that never lose their warmth. People have loved you with a devotion I have rarely seen in this world. And yet, despite the reverence, you remained untouched by the noise of fame.”

Saira Banu highlighted how Dilip Kumar was a fine human being and always chose emotions over materialistic possessions.

“I often smile when I remember how easily you parted with things others would treasure for a lifetime – a watch, a shawl, a pen – given away with the innocence of a child who values hearts more than possessions. Or that evening when you held my hand and led me to a wedding without a moment’s announcement, as though grace itself needed no preparation.”

She wrote: “Your inner world, Yousuf Saab, was always carved from something rarer than time – simple yet profound, free of material wants, rich with meaning, and devoted to the quiet discipline of truth. To have lived beside you, to have witnessed the man behind the legend, remains the greatest honour of my life.”

Expressing her emotions for her husband, the doting wife wrote, “Sometimes, in a whisper only the heart understands, I find myself saying, “Khuda se poochun… Kya humein Yousuf hamesha ke liye nahin mil sakte?” Happy Birthday, Yousuf Jaan.” Along with penning the note, Saira Banu also shared three videos remembering her husband, featuring both herself and Dilip Kumar alongside.