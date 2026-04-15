Saiyaara couple reunion: Ahaan to romance Aneet again?

The Saiyaara magic isn’t over yet? Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are reuniting for another musical romance. According to Pinkvilla, the Saiyaara couple is gearing up for another musical romantic journey soon.

Talking about his experience with the Saiyaara cast, director Mohit Suri shed some light on the upcoming project: “It’s always been love stories for me,” and stated that working with the same team is undoubtedly special. The filmmaker is very confident about the upcoming Bollywood project, as he says the music will bring people together, just like his previous movies.

Saiyaara was packed with overwhelming emotions and caused a storm at the box office. Fans are extremely happy to see their “AHNEET” back on the big screen together. Many netizens were speculating that Aneet and Ahaan were romantically involved; this comes as a full-circle moment for them.

Comment down and let us know if you are excited for this intense musical romantic project.