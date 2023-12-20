Salaar or Dunki? Siasat survey reveals Hyderabadis’ top pick

Moviegoers in Hyderabad are buzzing with excitement as two big movies, Dunki and Salaar, gear up for a box-office clash. Dunki is set to hit the screens on December 21, while Salaar will arrive in cinemas on December 22. We hit the streets to find out which film the Hyderabadis are going to watch this weekend. With one starring the Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and the other featuring the South Rebel Star Prabhas, people are facing a tough choice.

We asked a few cinephiles here about their movie preferences this week, and their responses provided a glimpse into the anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding this big cinematic showdown of the year. Let’s hear what the people of Hyderabad have to say about the Dunki vs Salaar face-off!

Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas

Dunki Vs Salaar: Hyderabad’s Film Buffs Speak Up

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pranavi, an IT employee said, “I’ve been a die-hard Prabhas fan since Baahubali. Salaar is a must-watch for me. So, yeah I will first watch Salaar and other movies later”.

“Prabhas in an intense role in Salaar? Count me in! The action-packed trailer has me hooked, and I’m ready for a rollercoaster ride on first day,” said another Prabhas fan from the city.

Abdul, a student from Hyderabad picked Dunki. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan is the king of Bollywood! Dunki is my pick; I have watched Pathaan and Jawan as well and now I can’t wait to see SRK back on screen in a different role.”

“I’ve missed Shah Rukh Khan’s romance and charm. Dunki promises to be a heartwarming story, and I’m excited to see him on screen again and I am not a very action person, so Dunki is my pick,” said Sneha, a digital marketer from Hyderabad.

“Salaar’s teaser gave me goosebumps! Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and high-octane action – it’s a no-brainer for me. I’m all in for Salaar. I’ve booked my tickets already and mark my words it’s going to be a blockbuster, ” said Manish, who is from Hyderabad but currently studying in USA.

Another die-hard fan of SRK said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s films are a family affair for us. Dunki’s family-oriented theme appeals to me, and I’m taking my whole family to watch it.”

Sowmya who works in IT seems to be one of the biggest fans of Prabhas. She said, “Dunki vs Salaar? No doubt, I’m with Salaar! I can never miss any of Prabha’s movies, and this one looks like a game-changer.”

“Prabhas is our hero, and Salaar is going to be a massive hit and I am going to watch it with my friends at Sandhya theatre as movies are celebrated like festivals there,” said Abhishek, a student.

Well, according to our quick survey, it seems like more people are excited about Salaar compared to Dunki. 70% of people said Salaar, while others picked SRK-starrer. Also, the trend is evident in the fact that Salaar tickets are in high demand, causing website crashes, while Dunki tickets for day 1 are still available. In Hyderabad, most theatres for Salaar are already sold out on day 1, making it tough to grab a ticket on the opening day.

Let’s wait and see who will manage to win at the box office. What do you think? Comment below.