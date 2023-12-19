Salaar ticket prices in Hyderabad to be costliest in India?

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated release of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar approaches on December 22, the excitement and frenzy surrounding the movie have reached fever pitch. Fans are eagerly awaiting the cinematic spectacle, and there are very serious discussions about ticket prices, especially in Hyderabad and other Telugu-speaking towns.

While ticket bookings have opened across India, Hyderabad has yet to reveal its Salaar ticket prices. However, reports suggest that the makers, Hombale Films, are planning something grand to ensure the movie’s success. Following the trend set by previous blockbuster releases like RRR, the producers have reportedly approached the Telangana government, proposing a ticket price hike for the Nizam region.

In the first week of Salaar’s release, multiplex ticket prices in Hyderabad are expected to see an increase of Rs 100. If this proposal is approved, Hyderabad will boast the highest Salaar ticket prices in India.

As an example, the Platinum Movietime in Gachibowli, known for its premium movie-watching experience, usually charges Rs 350 per ticket. With the proposed hike, Salaar tickets at this venue could soar to Rs 530, including the additional Rs 100 and 18% GST in the first week.

The move has sparked discussions about the potential impact on audience turnout and whether fans will be willing to pay the higher prices to witness the much-anticipated collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel on the big screen.

As the city holds its breath for the release, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Salaar will break records not just at the box office but also in terms of ticket prices in Hyderabad. What’s your take on this? Comment below.