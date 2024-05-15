Saleem Pheku clicks with Triptii Dimri, Hyderabadis go gaga

Hyderabad: ‘Arey iney English filmo ka hero dikhra nai?’ This is how fans react whenever they see Hyderabadi actor Mast Ali aka Saleem Pheku.

He rose to fame with his iconic character in the 2005 film The Angrez. Despite not being the lead, his iconic character stole the show and earned him a dedicated fan following. He has starred in several commercially hit films like Hyderabad Nawabs, Hyderabadi Bakra, and even Telugu movies.

Saleem Pheku Aka Mast Ali’s Bollywood Debut On Cards?

And now, speculations are rife that Mast Ali is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,” starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. The rumors gained traction after Mast Ali shared a photo with the lead actors from the movie set on Instagram, captioning it “On The Sets Of ‘VICKY VIDYA KA WOH WALA VIDEO’ Movie.”

Fans, particularly from Hyderabad, flooded the comments section with well-wishes and excitement for Mast Ali’s potential Bollywood venture. Many hailed him as an iconic actor.

“Bhai tum akele inku pani pila dete…..salim feku is diamond,” one user wrote.

“English filmo ka hero rehto yeich pareshaani rehti Zabardasthi photo lena padta inke unke saath,” wrote another.

A third user wrote, “So happy to see you reaching the height man…you always deserved this. Big fan. Kudos and wish you more and more success.”

Meanwhile, T-Series Films, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films, in association with Thinkink Picturez, have officially announced the release date of “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” as October 11, 2024. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises to take audiences on a nostalgic journey back to the 90s, blending laughter and drama in a perfect masala entertainer.