Salesman at Mahindra showroom insults farmer, here’s what he did next

Humiliated and judged for his looks by a salesperson at a Mahindra showroom in Karnataka, a farmer returned back with 10 lakh rupees, demanding an apology and same-day delivery as promised by the salesman, who had challenged him for it.

Kempegowda had gone to the showroom in Tumakuru to buy a Bolero pickup when the salesperson allegedly taunted him for his attire, in an attempt to humiliate him.

The salesperson reportedly asked him to leave and told him that the car was priced at rupees 10 lakh and he probably did not even have rupees 10 in his pocket.

An argument broke out between the two when the salesman challenged Kempegowda and promised to deliver the car on the same day if he was able to arrange the cash within an hour.

The management was stunned by the retaliation when Kempegowda returned with rupees 10 lakh and a group of friends, demanding that the car be delivered immediately.

However, when that management said that the waitlist does not allow same-day delivery of the vehicles and they could only deliver the car after a four-day wait, Kempagowda filed a complaint with the local police station against the salesperson.

The police intervened to resolve the issue as Kepegowda and his friends demanded a handwritten apology to resolve the matter. After the management bowed down, he (Kempegowda) walked away with his cash not willing to buy from the showroom anymore.