Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt pose with Anthony Hopkins, John Cena in group photo

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan, who recently attended the international award ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, shared a group photo featuring Alia Bhatt, Anthony Hopkins, Zack Snyder, John Cena and others.

Taking to Instagram, Salman took to social media to share the group photo clicked at the award ceremony.

Representing the Indian film industry at the Joy Awards, Salman and Alia happily posed for the picture in their best outfits.

The image captured legendary actor Anthony Hopkins sitting in the centre. Joined by actors Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Costner, Eva Longoria, Jean Reno, Anthony Anderson, and Sam Worthington, directors Zack Snyder and Doug Liman, sports stars Tyson Fury, John Cena and Francis Ngannou, and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, among others. Not just Salman Khan, Alia can also be seen posing for the picture.

This is the second time when Salman has been invited to Joy Awards.

Recently, several pictures and videos of Salman from this year’s Joy Awards went viral on social media.

In one of the photos, Salman could be seen posing with the ‘Hannibal’ actor Anthony Hopkins.

Alia received the ‘Honorary Award’ at the Joy Awards 2024 in Saudi Arabia, for her extraordinary contribution to the field of cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is basking in the success of ‘Tiger 3’.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video.

‘Tiger 3’ has raked in over Rs 472 crore gross worldwide. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina).

Speaking of Salman’s upcoming projects, he is yet to announce his new film. However, as per the reports, he may headline a film titled ‘The Bull’.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Vasan Bala’s next ‘Jigra’.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katirna Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.