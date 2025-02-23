Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan finally share screen for the first time

Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan have finally appeared together on screen, and fans couldn’t be happier. The two actors teamed up for the first time in a thrilling advertisement directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Known for playing super spies in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe—Salman as Tiger and Hrithik as Kabir—their partnership has left fans wanting more.

A High-Energy Action Ad

The ad shows Hrithik stuck in a cable car that suddenly stops mid-air. Just when things seem dangerous, Salman arrives to help. Together, they break open the doors and save everyone inside. The action-packed scene features the strong line, “Darte toh sab hain, par hum wo hain jo dar ko daraate hain.”

Salman shared the ad on Instagram, writing, “Hum wo hain jo darr ko daraate hain! DarrKeAageJeetHai MountainDew Bollywood.”

Fans are thrilled with the duo’s on-screen chemistry. Many are asking for a full movie featuring both stars as their spy characters, Tiger and Kabir. Some even hope for a crossover with Shah Rukh Khan’s character from the same universe.

Though this is their first time sharing screen space, Hrithik worked as an assistant director on Salman’s 1995 film Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan.

Upcoming Films

Salman’s next movie, Sikandar, releases on Eid 2025 and stars Rashmika Mandanna. Hrithik will return as Kabir in War 2, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, releasing on Independence Day 2025.