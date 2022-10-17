Salman Khan announces Sidharth, Kiara’s marriage [Video]

Mumbai: Internet is buzzing with a happy news for all “Sid-Kiara” fans, thanks to superstar Salman Khan. Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on Bigg Boss 16 ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ to promote his upcoming movie ‘Thank God’ with Rakul Preet Singh. During the episode, host Salman spilled beans about Sidharth’s rumoured relationship and wedding with bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

In a clip that is going crazy viral on social media, Salman says, “Shaadi Mubarak bohot Kiara, I mean pyara decision liya hai aur kiske Advani, sorry I mean advice pe liya hai.” Watch the video below.

A few days ago there were rumors that the couple is all set to get married in April 2023 in an intimate ceremony. And now after Salman Khan hints about their marriage, it is most likely that the rumors are true. The internet and Sid-Kiara fans are going gaga over this.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra’s new movie ‘Thank god’ is hitting the screens on October 25 whereas Kiara Advani is shooting for her upcoming banger ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ with Kartik Aryan.