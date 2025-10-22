Hyderabad: Abhinav Kashyap, the Bollywood director who made the blockbuster Dabangg, is once again in the headlines for his controversial statements about Bollywood celebrities, especially Salman Khan. Known for his outspoken nature, Abhinav has now made shocking claims about Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan, accusing the superstar of interference, insecurity, and even violent behavior during the making of Dabangg.

Salman Khan Cut Arbaaz’s Role in the Film

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav revealed that Salman Khan used to visit him late at night to check the film’s scenes. “Salman used to come to my room at 1:30 am. He saw Arbaaz had a chase sequence in the film and removed it completely. He has insecurity. He wanted to be seen,” Kashyap said. The director also alleged that the relationship between the Khan brothers is far from perfect. “These brothers hate each other, but I don’t know why they live together,” he added.

Kashyap recalled a tense moment on set when Salman and Arbaaz reportedly had a heated argument. “Once, Salman threw utensils at Arbaaz, and I got scared. I tried to stop the fight, but Salman told me, ‘You are not even here,’ and asked me to stay out of it,” the director claimed.

Munni Badnaam Hui Controversy

Abhinav also revealed that Arbaaz was against casting his then-wife Malaika Arora in the iconic song Munni Badnaam Hui, fearing it would appear vulgar. However, the director stood firm on his decision, saying Malaika had already earned fame in item numbers, just like Helen.

‘Salman Kidnapped My Editor’

In one of his most startling accusations, Abhinav claimed that Salman Khan kidnapped the film’s editor and took him to his farmhouse to control the editing process. “He kept the editor away from me for two days,” Abhinav alleged.

Salman Khan’s Reaction

Responding on Bigg Boss 19, Salman addressed the controversy indirectly, saying that such people waste their time on podcasts making false claims only because they have no work. Bhaijaan also advised everyone to focus on their jobs, saying, “There is nothing better than work. No matter what you are going through, get up, take a shower, and show up.”