Salman Khan attacks Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai on TKSS? Watch

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to grace the popular comedy and celebrity chat show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his much-awaited film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with his team. Host Kapil Sharma shared several glimpses of the episode and going by them it seems like Salman is expected to light up the show with his witty anecdotes, hilarious banter with Kapil and his signature sense of humor.

One of the promos of upcoming episode that caught our attention on social media shows Salman Khan speaking about term ‘Jaan’. Kapil asks Salman, “Bhai waise ‘Bhai’ toh sab bolte hain, jaan bolne ka aapne kisko de rakha hai. (Well, everyone calls you ‘Bhai’, but who have you reserved the term ‘jaan’ for?)”

To this Salman Khan replied in his signature humourous style, “Kisi ko haq nai dena jaan bolne ka. Jaan se start hota hai aur jaan lelete hain. I think ‘Jaan’ ek bahaut incomplete sentence hai. Jaan lelungi teri uske baad kisi aur ko apni jaan banaungi phir uski bhi jaan lelungi.” His witty retort left the audience, host, and Archana Puran Singh in splits, showcasing his unmatched sense of humor. Watch the video below.

Now, several social media users are wondering if Salman Khan just took an indirect jibe at his exs Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif. Bhaijaan’s relationship with his former co-stars Katrina and Aishwarya was widely reported and speculated in the media, often described as tumultuous and filled with ups and downs.

Salman Khan’s past relationship with Aishwarya Rai has been a subject of immense attention and continues to be a topic of discussion among the media and fans alike even today. Their high-profile romance, which attracted widespread media coverage, is often recalled even after all these years.

Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal and Aishwarya Rai is married to Abhishek Bachchan. On the other hand, Salman Khan remains single, continuing to focus on his illustrious career in the film industry.