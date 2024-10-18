Salman Khan back on Bigg Boss 18, fans say ‘going to be insane’

Mumbai: The second Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18 is around the corner and one pressing question is — Will Salman Khan continue to host the show amidst reported security threats? Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as recent updates confirm that the beloved actor will indeed be present for the upcoming episodes.

Salman Khan has arrived on set, ready to take the reins of the show, dispelling rumors that he might step back due to personal safety concerns. Speculation about his potential absence intensified following the shocking death of Baba Siddique, a close associate of Khan, which has left the actor visibly shaken.

Additionally, threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang have escalated the concerns surrounding Salman Khan’s security.

#WeekendKaVaar shoot is about to start, and Salman Khan has arrived on set!



What are your expectations for this Weekend Ka Vaar? Will Avinash get bashed for his actions, or will others get bashed while Avinash gets support from the Salman?#BiggBoss18 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 18, 2024

The news of Salman’s return has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans eager for his presence. One enthusiastic supporter declared, “Mark my words: This Weekend Ka Vaar is going to break all the TRP records in the history of Bigg Boss!” Another fan chimed in, “This weekend ka vaar is going to be insane bookmark it!”

As the weekend approaches, all eyes will be on Salman Khan to see how he addresses the issues while engaging with the housemates.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.